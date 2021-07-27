Kwabena Boateng features Kyei Mensah, Enid on acoustic version of; I Will Follow You

Ghanaian gospel singer, Kwabena Boateng’s new release, ‘I Will Follow You’ is powered by an assortment of fine lyrics, vocals, a timeless beat and a performance video featuring Kyei Mensah & Enid.

‘I Will Follow You’ delivers on great acoustics right from the get go, which together with its serene tone conveys Kwabena Boateng’s sweet vocals and lyrics effortlessly.

He commands all attention atop the engrossing bed of guitar strings from guitarist, Enid, as he proclaims his enduring faith and love in God.

Kwabena Boateng’s humble message relays with an equally humble music video, that sees himself, Kyei Mensah and Enid minister to viewers, crowning the song’s inspiration: ‘’Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet and light unto my path (Ps. 119:105)’’, with divine benediction.

‘I Will Follow You’ has been on the shelves of the gospel singer since 2018 and alas it’s finally time to be shared with all.

Instagram: kwabena_music

Twitter: @kwabenaMusic

Facebook: Kwabena Agyarko Boateng





