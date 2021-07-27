Heartman makes impressive debut with 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK nomination

Budding Afrobeats artiste, Heartman has been shortlisted among nominees for Ghana Music Awards UK 2021.

Heartman is an artiste signed under Beljam Records of which the CEO is legendary songstress Mzbel.

The young promising talent, who is currently the first and only signee on the label so far was nominated under the UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR category.

His recent music, tagged CLEARING AGENT is currently receiving massive airplay across the various stations in the country.

Some other artistes nominated under the same category are;

● Tiisha

● Oseikrom Sikani

● Malcolm Nuna

● Ohemaa Eunice

● Kwame Yogot

● Naana Blu

● Nautyca

● Emelia Brobbey

● Nanky

● Mona 4Reall

● Luciya

