Top Stories

Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ remix enters Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s Olympics playlist

She is set to drop a new single dubbed, Need Me, on the 6th August!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Gyakie scales higher heights as ‘Forever’ remix enters Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s Olympics playlist
Gyakie scales higher heights as ‘Forever’ remix enters Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s Olympics playlist

Gyakie has given her fans another reason to be proud as Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has playlisted her Omah Lay assisted Forever Remix in the ongoing Olympic games.

Highlighting a dozen songs from some of the biggest artists around the world including Canadian-Indian artist AP Dhillon, and Japan’s Gen Hoshino.

Sports and music intersect frequently, but rarely with the global spectacle that is the Olympics. One of the best things about being an at-home armchair expert of the Summer Olympics is discovering how deeply and quickly you care about things like “clean” dives and landing dismounts.

The other best thing is finding out everything you can about all of the competing countries as you fall in love with different athletes from all over the world. One way to get to know a country is to check out what’s charting — musically, at least.

CBC Music has chosen a selection of songs from around the world to highlight a dozen countries and their homegrown musical superstars as a way to get to know the sound of this year’s Summer Olympics.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Black Sherif eulogizes Ponobiom & Ajeezay as he details hustle to stardom

Black Sherif eulogizes Ponobiom & Ajeezay as he details hustle to stardom

4 days ago
Titi or Tracey might be behind this - fans react to Sarkodie's endorsement of Shatta Wale's 'Shaxi' ride hailing services

Titi or Tracey might be behind this – fans react to Sarkodie’s endorsement of Shatta Wale’s ‘Shaxi’ ride hailing services

4 days ago
Abiana loses mum months after attaining mainstream success!

Abiana loses mum months after attaining mainstream success!

5 days ago
Guru details numerous accidents & attacks that came with his rise to fame!

Guru details numerous accidents & attacks that came with his rise to fame!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker