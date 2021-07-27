BiQo drops Outta Here; a relaxing jam

Singer BiQo after serving us consistently with “grown folk music” returns with Sizz The Truth on a more relaxed summer vacation jam titled Outta Here.

BiQo delivers an even more interesting hook “I wanna wake up with you half naked by the beach side, we be where the money resides and put your waist pon rewind”.

The Singer confirms that the song was inspired by a trip to Takoradi through to Axim. The song was first recorded in Takoradi with Joey Turks a member/producer at the Superjazzclub and Sizz the Truth who he was with on this Takoradi radio.

“Seeing the clean coastal view from Cape Coast to Takoradi shifted something in me, I appreciated Ghana more as the perfect vacation spot and when Joey played that beat on our first night I couldn’t help but talk about how I would love my dream vacation.”

The mid tempo Afropop song is layered with a distinguished guitar riff and soft percussions grooves. The ‘Mighty Oak’ croons over the 2+ minute record with solid verse from rapper Sizz The Truth.

‘Outta Here’ was produced by multifunctional artiste/ producer Joey Turks and mixed and mastered by Klasikbeatz.

