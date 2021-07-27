Top Stories

Baby! Mona 4 Reall in an entanglement with Shatta Wale? Find out this Thursday!

Baby! Mona 4 Reall in an entanglement with Shatta Wale? Find out this Thursday!
Photo Credit: Mona 4 Reall

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Mona 4 Reall also known as Hajia 4 Real, is set to release her highly anticipated single titled “Baby” featuring Heavyweight dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

Produced by Mix Master Garzy, the tune is expected to solidify Mona’s new found love for music artistry and prove to the world that she’s fit for the job.

If it’s got Shatta Wale on it, then know that you are to be one of the first to behold a hit banger if you keenly watch this space as the song drops this Thursday!

Mona 4Reall (Hajia4Real) - Baby Ft. Shatta Wale

