Yaaba! Don Elvi drops new Kumerican banger

Kumerican artistes Don Elvi, Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick have released another hit song ‘Yaaba’, which seeks to achieve a higher feat just like Sore, Y3Y3 Dom, Condemn, etc.

On this new ‘Yaaba’ song, which means ‘We Have Arrived’, Don Elvi recruited the award-winning Yaw Tog and money-man Kweku Flick and they each laid very catchy verses to make it an instant tune.

The music video portrayed the deep Ashanti culture, excluding any form of stuffs that society frowns upon which are however very common in most music videos quite recently.

‘Yaaba’ is a slogan that officially announces the arrival of the young artistes in the Ghanaian music industry. The title of the song is an Asante Twi word, which means ‘we’ve arrived‘ in English.

This new song is one of a kind and will definitely make a big impact in the world music scene.

