Top Stories

Yaaba! Don Elvi drops new Kumerican banger

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour ago
Yaaba! Don Elvi drops new Kumerican banger
Yaaba! Don Elvi drops new Kumerican banger. Photo Credit: Don Elvi

Kumerican artistes Don Elvi, Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick have released another hit song ‘Yaaba’, which seeks to achieve a higher feat just like Sore, Y3Y3 Dom, Condemn, etc.

On this new ‘Yaaba’ song, which means ‘We Have Arrived’, Don Elvi recruited the award-winning Yaw Tog and money-man Kweku Flick and they each laid very catchy verses to make it an instant tune.

The music video portrayed the deep Ashanti culture, excluding any form of stuffs that society frowns upon which are however very common in most music videos quite recently.

‘Yaaba’ is a slogan that officially announces the arrival of the young artistes in the Ghanaian music industry. The title of the song is an Asante Twi word, which means ‘we’ve arrived‘ in English.

This new song is one of a kind and will definitely make a big impact in the world music scene.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 weeks ago
On god by Wuu feat. Yaw Tog

Video: On god by Wuu feat. Yaw Tog

21st June 2021
Sika Aba Fie Remix by Kweku Darlington feat. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Fameye & Yaw TOG

2021 Week 24: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

20th June 2021
Sika by Sista Afia feat. Sarkodie & Kweku Flick

Video: Sika by Sista Afia feat. Sarkodie & Kweku Flick

18th June 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker