Wendy Shay fires stray ‘Bullet’ at Afia Schwarzenegger during performance at 2021 GMA-UK launch; Ayisha Modi reacts

The 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK launch came to successful end but not without controversy as Wendy Shay fired a stray bullet at Afia Schwarzenegger to the excitement of Ayisha Modi.

Ayisha Modi has joined in the ongoing social media scuffle between Wendy Shay and Afia Schwarzenegger.



One can recall that the Ruftown Records signee re-ignited her longstanding beef with Afia Schwarzenegger as she threw subtle jabs at her whiles performing on stage during the Ghana Music Awards UK launch.

In what was supposed to be her final words on stage, Wendy seized the opportunity to throw jabs at her nemesis (Afia Schwarzenegger) who was captured vigorously dancing to her popular song ‘Stevie Wonder’.



“If you work hard and God blesses you, even your enemies will dance for you.” Wendy boldly said as she exited the stage.



Shortly after Wendy’s comments, Afia in a sharp rebuttal on social media, wrote;



“When you meet 80% of your enemies in one room. Do your best to upset them more! Give them reasons to call their mallam and cry. After all their wishes failed. Dear Celestine Donkor thank you for this song, the 1st day I heard it I cried…it was tears of joy, tears of testimony. Indeed I never knew he will favour me this way!!!!! Ps: I am fucking annoying and I LOVE it.”

The banter between the two has sparked the interest of scores of social media users including Ayisha Modi who seems to have an unresolved fight with the comedienne.



Ayisha who appears to have an ‘unfinished businesses’ with Afia Schwarzenegger seized the opportunity to throw some more shots at her.



This is because they have been indicted in a thread of social media wars that lasted for days. Aisha and Afia’s banter was characterized by harsh insults and the revelation of secrets that shook the whole Ghanaian entertainment industry.



But Aisha who seem not to have gotten enough of her fight with Afia Schwarzenegger posted a picture of Wendy Shay on social media with the caption;



“When u focus on being a blessing, God makes sure that you are always blessed in abundance. Shay on them. My son’s wife. Wifey papapaaaa. 1side or you say 2side Wendy Shay be a good girl o.”

Many have since criticized Aisha for involving herself in a fight that has got nothing to do with her.

