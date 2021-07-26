Pure breeds! Mark Anim Yirenkyi’s authenticity brings Bulldog to tears on live TV

The power of Gospel music was well captured by the lenses of UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ when entertainment pundit Bulldog was all teary during the ministration of ace gospel legend, Mark Anim Yirenkyi.

UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ entertainment review show was moved to heavenly heights last night when celebrated singer and songwriter, Mark Anim Yirenkyi, took the microphone to minister.



Singing some of his spirit-filled compositions, the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Bulldog, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, and Brother Sammy were seen to be moved by the spirits to get in sync with Mark Anim’s performance.

At a point in time, entertainment critic and artist manager, Bulldog, was seen shedding tears on live TV.



Even though he is perceived by many to be a ‘hard guy’, the spirit of the Lord and Mark Anim Yirenkyi‘s performance really got to the soles of his heart.

