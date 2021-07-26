Highlife Legend, Pat Thomas’s ‘I Can Say’ single featured in Marvel’s Loki season finale

Talk of putting Ghanaian music on the global map! Ace Highlife act, Pat Thomas has had his I can Say single featured in the season finale of Marvel’s Loki TV series.

The season finale of Marvel’s latest MCU TV series, Loki, left fans with a lot to digest. One easy-to-miss moment that will interest Ghanaians a great deal, comes right at the beginning of the episode, which included a number of audio clips in its intro.

The clips included some lines from past MCU movies, some famous quotes and some music clips as well.

Harry James’ song “It’s been a long, long time” and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky “Swan Lake” were pretty quickly picked out, although it was pretty clear there were many more were much harder to ascertain.

New Rockstars, who specialize in footage breakdowns and Easter egg hunts on YouTube, noticed a few more songs marvel used in this intro.

Ghanaian highlife legend, Pat Thomas’ song with the band Marijata “I can say” was also caught by Eric Voss in the intro. The brilliant song is from Pat Thomas’ second album “Pat Thomas Introduces Marijata” back in 1976.

Nina Simone’s “I put a spell on you”, Kylie Minogue’s “I should be so lucky” and Sohail Sen’s “Swag Saha Nahi Jaye” also feature in this packed intro.

Great spot from @NewRockstars and @eavoss of Ghanaian highlife legend, Pat Thomas' "I can say" in the intro of the #Loki season finale! pic.twitter.com/ikuKZk180t — Edwin Kwakofi (@EdKwakofi) July 26, 2021

