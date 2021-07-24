$pacely serves ‘Ofr3’ off 9-track ‘Keanu’ Trap Tape dropping in August

The “Trap Lord” $pacely introduces us to his next project which will have “Ofr3” as its lead single to carry the drill Baton from his last single “roll call”.

This new record “Ofr3” features two of Kumerica’s finest drill frontiers; Kwaku DMC and Kawabanga who paint the Moor Sound production with vivid Kumerica trademark verses, a top eerie piano keys, thick basslines and a catchy chorus that has everything drill fans would love.

$pacely has remained consistent, delivering classic records to throwing his own concerts “Merchmania” where he gathers all the urban designers and artists in a beautiful display of art.

This latest release announces the dawn of the next stage of his already glowing career. He is set to release an EP titled KEANU in August, which would blow the minds of audiences worldwide.

