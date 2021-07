List of nominees – Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

The list of nominees for the 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK have been announced at a well-attended event held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Fans of artists and music lovers have from now till October, when the main event will be held, to vote for who they think deserves to win in each category.

Below are the categories and their respective nominees:

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

● Favour Everywhere – Celestine Donkor ft. Evelyn Wanjiru

● Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle

● Adom – Diana Hamilton

● Jesus – MOGMusic

● Yesu Mo – Joe Mettle

● Fame Sie – Akua Emelia ft. Francis Amo HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR ● Funny Love – Frank Naro

● Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

● Behind The Scenes – Kofi Kinaata

● Party – Sista Afia ft. Fameye

● Moonlight – Bless

● Sex – Kumi Guitar

● Posti Me – Akwaboah

● Sankofa – King Jerry

● Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy

● Okomfuo Kwadee – Fameye HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

● Dw3 Remix – Krymi & Mr Drew ft Quamina MP, Kofi Mole, DopeNation, Bosom PYung & Fameye

● Putuu (Pray) – Stonebwoy

● This Year – Mr Drew ft. Medikal

● Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

● Thank God – DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata

● Long Life – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur

● No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

● Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

● Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG & YPee

● Money – Kweku Flick

● La Hustle remix – Medikal ft. Joey B & Criss Waddle

● Force Dem To Play Nonsense – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman

● Kumerica – YPee

● Sore – Yaw TOG ft. O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bahd

● Yie Yie – Okese1

● Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft. Rich Kent.

● Akobam – Joey B ft. Medikal & Kofi Mole

● Goat – AY Poyoo REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

● Forever – Samini

● 1Don – Shatta Wale

● Make Up – Kahpun ft. Stonebwoy

● Gye Diee – Ras Kuuku ft. MOGMusic

● 1 Gad – Stonebwoy

● Why – Adina AFROBEATS/AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR

● Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft. Joeboy

● Momo – Kelvyn Boy ft. Mugeez & Darkovibes

● Say Cheese – KiDi

● Maria – Camidoh

● Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy

● Forever – Gyakie

● Let Me Know – Mr Drew

● Die 4 U – Cina Soul

● Alright – King Promise ft Shatta Wale AFROBEATS/AFROPOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Wendy Shay

● Adina

● Kelvyn Boy

● Camidoh

● KiDi

● King Promise

● Mr. Drew

● Darkovibes UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Tiisha

● Oseikrom Sikani ● Malcolm Nuna

● Ohemaa Eunice

● Kwame Yogot

● Naana Blu

● Nautyca

● Emelia Brobbey

● Nanky

● Heartman

● Mona 4Reall ● Luciya

9.GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Patience Nyarko

● Akesse Brempong

● MOGMusic

● Diana Hamilton

● Joe Mettle

● Celestine Donkor

10.HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

● Akwaboah

● Fameye

● Kuami Eugene

● Sista Afia

● Kofi Kinaata ● Kumi Guitar

● King Jerry