Unread Messages! Mista Myles unpacks a love thriller in new 4-track EP!

Afrobeats’ latest favorite sensation, Prince Doodo popularly known within showbiz circles as Mista Myles, isn’t slowing down this time around as he readies for Unread Messages EP this Friday!

Discovered by Mimlife Records, Mista Myles is a wonderful vocalist with versatile vocal abilities that square up with the now trending new school sound taking over the music space.

From vocal precision, fluidity, texture, right down to stagecraft, you’ll find an apt delivery from the super talented act as evidenced in previous releases and popular consent. True ingenuity and talent can neither be bought or faked!

Clear up space on your devices, delete old files, get ready to update playlists and make room in your minds and hearts for what’s coming! From lyric, melody to overall vibes, don’t say you weren’t forewarned!

Scheduled to be released on the 23rd of July, 2021 across all major online music stores and streaming platforms, Unread Messages EP is sure to give you a run for your craving ears.

The 4-track EP details Afrobeat essentials such as On My Way, Mind Love, the Kelvynboy-assisted Bend Ova & Baby. Each track has been tailor-made to maximize your listening experience.

The future might have just been bundled up and delivered a bit earlier than anticipated! Each single screams of the undertones of love and it’s dilly dallies. It’s a soothing accompaniment for your relationships no matter the type or level of commitment.

Officially video for “Mind Love” off the “Unread Messages Ep” drops this Friday 👨🏿‍🚀😈 pic.twitter.com/3AG5V4LaSz — Mista Myles (@mistamyles_) July 21, 2021

Production credits go out to in-house producer for Mimlife Records, WebieJustDidIt & NixieOfficivl. Anticipate a masterpiece this Friday!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!