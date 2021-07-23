Titi or Tracey might be behind this – fans react to Sarkodie’s endorsement of Shatta Wale’s ‘Shaxi’ ride hailing services

Ghana’s Social media space must be the funniest there is as netizens have comically reacted to Sarkodie’s endorsement of Shatta Wale’s Shaxi ride hailing services.

Shatta Wale has announced a special initiative he’s embarking on called Shaxi which is aimed at tackling the car commercial business and its related problems in the country after several months of brainstorming.

He revealed that this initiative is the part he can play as a citizen to cut down the high unemployment rate among the youth in the country as many of them including his fans will be employed when the initiative is in full force.

To all my drivers always complaining about being cheated on , don’t worry, I get good news for y’all. You are about to enjoy your work as drivers. SHAXI gotcha covered , it’s taking us time to get everything right. And finally we are ready #SHAXI

Shatta Movement fans are going to be employed , the youth are going to be employed , the street are going to be employed, yes we all can play a role in reducing the unemployment rate, it’s coming.

After the announcement from Shatta Wale on Twitter, SarkNation boss Sarkodie retweeted the post by the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker with the hashtag “#Shaxi” to endorse the initiative by his colleague and this has generated a lot of controversies as fans know that these two superstars are not in good terms.

Check out Sarkodie’s post and some of the comments from fans.

SHATTA WALE @freshtaste1· 4h Replying to @sarkodieHer Titi, don’t be stubborn…Go and drop daddy’s phone where u took it

†FeelFear†@Fear2Feelfear· 5h Replying to @sarkodieIs it my phone or wat?

TONIGHT.@TonightOriginal· 4h Replying to @sarkodieThis is love king sark #SHAXI

ODK@OduroManu1· 1h Replying to @sarkodieSarkodie has endorsed Shatta Wale new transport service initiative if reducing unemployment in the country.#SHAXI

Mistah Baffour@Mistah_Baffour· 2h Replying to @sarkodieAaah,you still dey follow this confused guy.Sua ayaaka kakra

WASSALEY@wrongguy001· 28m Replying to @sarkodieWith immediate effect, Sark is the best rapper in Africa. This view is subject to terms and conditions. SM4LYF!!

