Top Stories

Titi or Tracey might be behind this – fans react to Sarkodie’s endorsement of Shatta Wale’s ‘Shaxi’ ride hailing services

It aims at solving issues that ride hailing services have with their clients

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Titi or Tracey might be behind this - fans react to Sarkodie's endorsement of Shatta Wale's 'Shaxi' ride hailing services
Titi or Tracey might be behind this - fans react to Sarkodie's endorsement of Shatta Wale's 'Shaxi' ride hailing services

Ghana’s Social media space must be the funniest there is as netizens have comically reacted to Sarkodie’s endorsement of Shatta Wale’s Shaxi ride hailing services.

Shatta Wale has announced a special initiative he’s embarking on called Shaxi which is aimed at tackling the car commercial business and its related problems in the country after several months of brainstorming.

He revealed that this initiative is the part he can play as a citizen to cut down the high unemployment rate among the youth in the country as many of them including his fans will be employed when the initiative is in full force.

To all my drivers always complaining about being cheated on , don’t worry, I get good news for y’all. You are about to enjoy your work as drivers. SHAXI gotcha covered , it’s taking us time to get everything right. And finally we are ready #SHAXI

Shatta Movement fans are going to be employed , the youth are going to be employed , the street are going to be employed, yes we all can play a role in reducing the unemployment rate, it’s coming.

After the announcement from Shatta Wale on Twitter, SarkNation boss Sarkodie retweeted the post by the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker with the hashtag “#Shaxi” to endorse the initiative by his colleague and this has generated a lot of controversies as fans know that these two superstars are not in good terms.

Check out Sarkodie’s post and some of the comments from fans.

SHATTA WALE @freshtaste1·Replying to @sarkodieHer Titi, don’t be stubborn…Go and drop daddy’s phone where u took it

SHATTA BA CONFIRM (MOKO HOO)@shattabaconfirm·Replying to @sarkodieNo I can’t believe this. Tracy please give the phone to sarkodie please. #Shaxi

†FeelFear†@Fear2Feelfear·Replying to @sarkodieIs it my phone or wat?

TONIGHT.@TonightOriginal·Replying to @sarkodieThis is love king sark #SHAXI

ODK@OduroManu1·Replying to @sarkodieSarkodie has endorsed Shatta Wale new transport service initiative if reducing unemployment in the country.#SHAXI

Mistah Baffour@Mistah_Baffour·Replying to @sarkodieAaah,you still dey follow this confused guy.Sua ayaaka kakra

WASSALEY@wrongguy001·Replying to @sarkodieWith immediate effect, Sark is the best rapper in Africa. This view is subject to terms and conditions. SM4LYF!!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

How Hammer of the Last Two survived an attack from an angry mob!

How Hammer of the Last Two survived attack from an angry mob!

4 days ago
Mr Drew & Kurl Songx end long standing beef with a performance

Mr Drew & Kurl Songx end long standing beef with a performance

4 days ago
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 28: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

No Pressure! Checkout full playlist and all 11 features on Sarkodie’s 15-track album

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker