Malcolm Nuna & Kuami Eugene bring forth 'Money Man Remix'

Malcolm Nuna & Kuami Eugene bring forth Money Man Remix
Photo Credit: Malcolm Nuna

Award-winning young artist Malcolm Nuna is out with a remix of his hit song Money Man featuring Kuami Eugene; the King of highlife.

The 3 Music Artist Next Rated act, still high off the release of his highly acclaimed debut album ‘Hasta La Vista’, continues to serve his fans with bangers and ‘Money Man Remix’ is no different.

Signed to Alkians Entertainment World, Malcolm Nuna is tipped to be one of the next big stars from Ghana which he evidently proves with this new release.

Malcolm Nuna will look to cement his status, aided by Kuami Eugene, with the Money Man Remix.

