Black Sherif eulogizes Ponobiom & Ajeezay as he details hustle to stardom

The man of the moment, Mohammed Ismail Serif, aka Black Sherif has revealed the supportive roles comic act Ajeezay & rapper Ponobiom played on his journey to fame.

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on the Daybreak Hitz show, Black Sherif gave a big shoutouts with Ponobiom as oe of the main people who aided him to get this far.

Recall in the same interview, Black Sherif revealed that Ponobiom gave him an invitation to Accra for the first time after his first song was posted on social media by Ajeezy.

He stated that he has plans of recording a banger with Ponobiom when the right time comes.

However, Black Sherif has revealed that he has collaborated with a few artists outside the country as well as worked with some producers as well but he believes there is more to come after that.

Furthermore, he revealed that he used to be a dancer since infancy until he began his secondary education at the Kumasi Academy.

According to him, dancing was his passion until he decided to try music after some of his classmates teased him with a freestyle they always pen down specially for him. Black Sherif decided to give it a try and it was then he realized he could do more than tease his peers.

He revealed that with the help of some of his mates in his class, he was able to do a couple of freestyles until he released his first song that trended in the whole of Kumasi.

Black Sherif said that the Comedian, Ajeezay popularly known as the Nonfa King posted the song on social media that was where he was discovered by Ponobiom who gave him an invitation to Accra to begin his career.

Black Sherif upon the release hits has now become one of the most trended young acts in the scene. After the release of his first most popular song titled “Money” dropped the “First Sermon” which made him more popular than before.

In recent times, Black Sherif dropped another one dubbed “Second Sermon”. The song hit over 600K views on YouTube within three days and 1 million views within six days.

