Top Stories

Abiana loses mum months after attaining mainstream success!

Our hearts go all out to her family!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 12 mins ago
Abiana loses mum months after attaining mainstream success!
Abiana loses mum months after attaining mainstream success! Photo Credit: Abiana /Twitter

Months after making huge strides on the stages of VGMA, 4Syte MVA & Citi TV’s EAA, Abiana has announced the passing away of her mother.

The VGMA22 Female Vocalist of the Year, shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page. She wrote, “Sharing this has been very hard for me. I was hoping my dear mom would wake up so I wouldn’t have to share this news with you, but I am told it gets less painful when I am able to share.

“So I come to you all broken, consumed by grief, unable to celebrate my recent wins and even push my latest single because, on Wednesday, July 14th 2021 death laid her cold hands over my dear mother and snatched her from us.

My Angel, my backbone, my number one cheerleader, my everything. God, this is hard! Eiiii Maama Hmmmmm.”

Nothing can prepare a son or daughter to say goodbye to their mom or dad. And no matter how much time passes, the death of a parent will always leave a child devastated. It is a life-changing experience.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 12 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 28: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago

No Pressure! Checkout full playlist and all 11 features on Sarkodie’s 15-track album

6 days ago
Expect a love song from Minister OJ and Kwabena Kwabena soon!

Expect a love song from Minister OJ and Kwabena Kwabena soon!

6 days ago
Kweku Frimpong to the world! Black Sheriff inserts another hit; Second Sermon

Kweku Frimpong to the world! Black Sheriff inserts another hit; Second Sermon

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker