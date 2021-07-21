Yaw Tog acquires UK accent while in London; set to link up with Stormzy
Artists Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, and Kweku Flick arrived in the United Kingdom ahead of the Ghana Party In The Party Festival in London.
The 17th edition of the Ghana Party In The Park Festival will be coming off on the 24th of July 2021 at the Trent Park Cockfosters Road, London organized by the Akwaaba UK group.
In a recent video that has popped up on social media, the “Sore” rapper, Yaw Tog was trying to sound like a British. Yaw Tog was speaking to the second person whilst showcasing his newfound accent.
“I don’t speak normal English even fam. I just slang all day fam, You good?” Yaw Tog was heard saying. Some fans have reacted to the video on Instagram.
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!