Shades Of Greene: Kweku Greene announces upcoming EP

Horizon Record’s artist, Frank Bortey, known professionally as Kweku Greene is buoyant over what he expects for the year 2021 as he readies the release of an EP.

The artiste, between last year and this year, has dropped songs such as Plenty Money, Dombolo, Heaven, Juju amongst others.

Bequeathing to his fans different shades of his craft last year, Kweku Greene was at the pantheon of world entertainment when Nigerian-American top model and music star, Rotimi selected him as the only qualified Ghanaian act to represent on his song compilation.

Even more, the young promising Ghanaian artiste is currently viewed as one of the few most-followed musicians in Ghana with thousands of worlds following on social media.

The EP, a five-track body of work will touch on all disciplines of life. love, romance, life, testimonies, and experiences from the artiste’s perspective.

Shades Of Greene artwork

The artiste speaks highly of the EP and believes it is worth all the sacrifice. “Life’s experiences have made me what I am today and have also inspired me to release this EP, shades of Greene to the world”.

Explaining further, the Dombolo crooner gave a step by step details of what is to be expected of the EP.

“It throws light on the diverse and unique styles of me, the artist. It is a five-track body of work with varying styles in Afro-fusion consisting of beautiful tunes and a voice that soothes

“PON DE ROAD, the first on the list talks about life’s hustle. It decimates falsehood and paints a picture of a perfect love story and sacrifices they make to sustain their bond. It is an assurance of true love and dedication.

ENOUGH, listed number two on the list is a protest song against politicians and false promises. It is a wake-up call to all politicians to honor their promises.

“Into You” which is number three on the list was inspired by true love. The exhibition of genuine affection for one’s partner. It is centered on commitment.

Next on the list is FALLING, a beautiful piece of work dedicated to all lovers out there.

The 5th on the list is ‘take me away. Take me away talks about the dire situations we have to go through in order to make it in life. The track describes life on the streets and how violent it can sometimes get.

The much-awaited EP which is expected to bring some level of excitement to the industry will be released on July 29, 2021, on all the digital stores.

