Botoe! Shatta Wale makes bold statement with latest audiovisual & newly branded whip

Visuals represent tradition & culture of the Ga people

Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has triggered netizens with the release of his latest audiovisual dubbed, Botoe (Listen), coupled with his newly branded luxury ride.

The mid-tempo song happens to be his second release this month alone and exhibits the cultural heritage of the Ga people of Accra, from which he comes from.

He has also announced his retirement after the release of this album.

The Ga people belong to the Ga-Dangme group of Kwa people. Botoe (Listen) music video features some rich cultural heritage of the Ga’s as seen in the traditional costumery and native language that the entire lyric exudes.

The song suggests a call to be proud of culture and tradition and not loose out on self worth.

Also, In what seems to be a precursor to his fifth studio album titled “Gift of God (GOG)”, Shatta Wale has customized the exterior and interior of his latest whip with the cover art and colors of his incoming album.

