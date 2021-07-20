Top Stories

Watch E.L's strobe-lit video for 'Sudwe' featuring Joey B & Tulenkey

Watch E.L’s strobe-lit video for ‘Sudwe’ featuring Joey B & Tulenkey
Photo Credit: VO nation

It is an all-rap affair on EL’s latest entry, ‘Sudwe’, featuring fan-favorites Joey B and Tulenkey, both of whom star in its accompanying music video.

If there’s one thing the ‘’Best African Rapper’’ cannot seem to get wrong, it’s a top-tier visual experience; one he undoubtedly delivers yet again, with director, Prince Dovlo and E.L himself in the saddle.

‘Sudwe’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

The result this time around is a fleet of brow-raising night shots, all accented by a background drenched in colorful LED lights and massive flames from blow torches to help give the song’s menacing lyrics some extra weight.

But there’s more than meets the eye on the music video, with E.L and his guests; Joey B and Tulenkey, pouncing on the booming production in uncanny finesse to complete its wild touch.

