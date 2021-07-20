Joyce Blessing returns! Readies for maiden single of the year

Renowned Gospel act, Joyce Blessing is finally set to drop her first single in 2021 after going on a break, as regards, her mic-grabbing incident in Kumasi with Cecilia Marfo.

The Ghanaian gospel singer will release the song on Friday, August 6, 2021 to thank God for her stay in the industry.

Joyce Blessing makes this known in a press statement on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Read the full statement below:

“Amidst all odds Award winning Ghanaian gospel singer Joyce Blessing has stood her grounds to overcome all the trials that came her way and is set to release her first single in the year 2021.

The ‘Adam Nana & Yendanase’ hit maker who has had lot of issues with her brand since her introduction into the gospel music industry went on hiatus after her incident in Kumasi early this year.

She is yet to release a single on the 6th August 2021 to thank God and let Ghana and the world know her stay in the industry has the hand of God.”

