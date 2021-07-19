Top Stories

Snow P tags Philsong for new captivating single ‘Witchy Witchy’

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Snow P tags Philsong for new captivating single ‘Witchy Witchy’
Snow P tags Philsong for new captivating single ‘Witchy Witchy’ Photo Credit: Snow P

Royal Beads Recordz (RRR) frontman, Snow P comes through with a smooth Hip-Hop number, Witchy Witchy, this time around enlisting the flavorful voice of crooner, Philsong.

Listen/stream ‘Witchy Witchy’ here.

Crafted by ace producer, Chimbalin, ‘Witchy Witchy’ possesses an intoxicating tone which sees Philsong’s sweet hook seamlessly rest on the mild tempo production, as he lays in the song’s narrative: ‘’I no like that kind of girl, wey dey do me like witchy witchy’’.

Snow P, the man of the hour, swoops in shortly after to deliver a string of rhymes and bars which expand on the narrative at hand, in-between Philsong’s enchanting hooks.

IMG 808.jpg

Instagram: contact_snowp
Twitter: @Snowisaproblem
Facebook: Snow P


IMG_2075.jpg

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker