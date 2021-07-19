Snow P tags Philsong for new captivating single ‘Witchy Witchy’

Royal Beads Recordz (RRR) frontman, Snow P comes through with a smooth Hip-Hop number, Witchy Witchy, this time around enlisting the flavorful voice of crooner, Philsong.

Listen/stream ‘Witchy Witchy’ here.

Crafted by ace producer, Chimbalin, ‘Witchy Witchy’ possesses an intoxicating tone which sees Philsong’s sweet hook seamlessly rest on the mild tempo production, as he lays in the song’s narrative: ‘’I no like that kind of girl, wey dey do me like witchy witchy’’.

Snow P, the man of the hour, swoops in shortly after to deliver a string of rhymes and bars which expand on the narrative at hand, in-between Philsong’s enchanting hooks.

Instagram: contact_snowp

Twitter: @Snowisaproblem

Facebook: Snow P





