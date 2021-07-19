Top Stories

Fameye ends contract with OGB Music; bags McBerry Biscuits ambassadorial deal

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Fameye ends contract with OGB Music; bags McBerry Biscuits ambassadorial deal
Fameye ends contract with OGB Music; bags McBerry Biscuits ambassadorial deal

Peter Fameyeh Bozah, a.k.a Fameye has officially terminated his contract with his former boss Ogidi Brown and his label OGB Music while landing a brand ambassadorial deal with McBerry Biscuits.

It will be vividly recalled some months ago that the two were involved in a feud which later escalated into something else by Ogidi Brown summoning Fameye at Antoa.

This was after Ogidi Brown revealed that the singer owed him an amount of $50,000 and has refused to pay even after he came to him with some elders to plead on his behalf.

Fameye was later summoned to the shrine at Antoa after Ogidi Brown allegedly threatened to invoke curses on him.

Well, Fameye has finally released a statement indicating that he has parted ways with OGB Music so therefore, all bookings and dealings should be done directly through his team.

In other news, Fameye has also been signed as the brand ambassador for McBerry Biscuit London. The announcement was made on July 17th across his socials and that of Twellium industries Ghaana, producers of McBerry biscuits and Bel Beverages.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

No Pressure by Phrimpong feat. Fameye

Video: No Pressure by Phrimpong feat. Fameye

18th June 2021
Fameye trolled after reacting to Wizkid IG follow; Sarkodie vibes to his 'Praise' hit single

Fameye trolled after reacting to Wizkid IG follow; Sarkodie vibes to his ‘Praise’ hit single

17th June 2021
Sika Aba Fie Remix by Kweku Darlington feat. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Fameye & Yaw TOG

2021 Week 23: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

13th June 2021
Sika Aba Fie Remix by Kweku Darlington feat. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Fameye & Yaw TOG

2021 Week 22: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6th June 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker