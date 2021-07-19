Fameye ends contract with OGB Music; bags McBerry Biscuits ambassadorial deal

Peter Fameyeh Bozah, a.k.a Fameye has officially terminated his contract with his former boss Ogidi Brown and his label OGB Music while landing a brand ambassadorial deal with McBerry Biscuits.

It will be vividly recalled some months ago that the two were involved in a feud which later escalated into something else by Ogidi Brown summoning Fameye at Antoa.

This was after Ogidi Brown revealed that the singer owed him an amount of $50,000 and has refused to pay even after he came to him with some elders to plead on his behalf.

Termination of Management contract between @fameyeworldwide and OGB MUSIC. pic.twitter.com/BNJS6habpQ — Major Pap J (@MajorPapJ) July 19, 2021

Fameye was later summoned to the shrine at Antoa after Ogidi Brown allegedly threatened to invoke curses on him.

Well, Fameye has finally released a statement indicating that he has parted ways with OGB Music so therefore, all bookings and dealings should be done directly through his team.

In other news, Fameye has also been signed as the brand ambassador for McBerry Biscuit London. The announcement was made on July 17th across his socials and that of Twellium industries Ghaana, producers of McBerry biscuits and Bel Beverages.

