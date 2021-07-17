Top Stories

Diamonds! Matino features Nigerian artist in new song

California LifeStyle artist, Matino has released a brand new single that he seeks to cause waves with titled ”Diamonds”.

The brand new single ”Diamonds” features Nigerian Afro-trap artist, ”Chaase” who did justice to the instrumental on this record.

”Diamonds” comes with a smash visual, shot somewhere in Ghana by Director Tee.

The song is currently trending on AudioMuck and as well receiving huge editorial support across Apple Music, YouTube Music & other DSPs.

Watch The Video here: https://afgn.fanlink.to/-Diamonds

