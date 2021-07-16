Top Stories
No Pressure! Checkout full playlist and all 11 features on Sarkodie’s 15-track album
It features MOGmusic, Wale, Darkovibes, Vic Mensah, among several others.
It’s been highly anticipated but the wait will soon be over for Sarkodie’s No pressure album scheduled to be released on the 31st of July as the official playlist has been released.
Th album boasts of 11 features and 15 tracks that is poised to give your ears the needed excitement it has craving for!
These are the artistes Sarkodie has featured on his “No Pressure” album
- Vic Mensa
- Giggs
- Kwesi Arthur
- Medikal
- Casper Nyovest
- Wale
- Benerl
- Darkovibes
- Harmonize
- Oxlade
- MOGmusic
This is the full 15-track “No Pressure” Album list
- Rollies & Cigar
- Vibration (Ft Vic Mensa)
- round 2 (Ft Giggs)
- Coachella (ft Kwesi Arthur)
- Jaara (Ft Medikal)
- Married to the Game (Ft Casper)
- Anything
- Fireworks (Ft. Wale)
- Whipped (Ft. Darko vibes)
- Deserve my love
- Don’t Cry (Ft. Benerl)
- My Love (Ft. Harmonize)
- No Fugazy
- Non-living thing (Ft. Oxlade)
- I’ll be there (Ft. MOGmusic)
