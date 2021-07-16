No Pressure! Checkout full playlist and all 11 features on Sarkodie’s 15-track album

It’s been highly anticipated but the wait will soon be over for Sarkodie’s No pressure album scheduled to be released on the 31st of July as the official playlist has been released.

Th album boasts of 11 features and 15 tracks that is poised to give your ears the needed excitement it has craving for!

These are the artistes Sarkodie has featured on his “No Pressure” album

This is the full 15-track “No Pressure” Album list

Rollies & Cigar Vibration (Ft Vic Mensa) round 2 (Ft Giggs) Coachella (ft Kwesi Arthur) Jaara (Ft Medikal) Married to the Game (Ft Casper) Anything Fireworks (Ft. Wale) Whipped (Ft. Darko vibes) Deserve my love Don’t Cry (Ft. Benerl) My Love (Ft. Harmonize) No Fugazy Non-living thing (Ft. Oxlade) I’ll be there (Ft. MOGmusic)

