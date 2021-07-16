Top Stories

Kweku Frimpong to the world! Black Sheriff inserts another hit; Second Sermon

Kweku Frimpong De As3m B3ba Ampa!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 47 mins ago
Kweku Frimpong to the world! Black Sheriff inserts another hit; Second Sermon
Kweku Frimpong to the world! Black Sheriff inserts another hit; Second Sermon Photo Credit: Black Sheriff /Twitter

Viral sensation, Black Sheriff has proved his mettle with an update to his First Sermon hit single and he calls this one Second Sermon.

Barely a month ago, promising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif served the music community with beautifully crafted record captioned; “First Sermon“

The viral hit song, “First Sermon” released in May 2021 has amassed over 2 million views on streaming platform Audiomack. “First Sermon” was pulled off his yet to be released project “Road To The Tape” extended play.

After much anticipation, the trending talented Ghanaian Black Sherif drops the continuation of his first sermon tagged; “Second Sermon”. This new output happens to be his first release of the month, July.

“Second Sermon” was produced by Stallion. The record owes mixing and mastering credit to renowned Ghanaian sound engineer and record producer, Samsney.

“Second Sermon” is a great piece of music you will want to add to your playlist and play endlessly.

Visuals feature the next generation of hitmakers, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick & Malcolm Nuna.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 47 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Gospel360Africa rallies top Gospel acts to honor Diana Hamilton

Gospel360Africa rallies top Gospel acts to honor Diana Hamilton

4 days ago
Coachella by Sarkodie feat. Kwesi Arthur

2021 Week 27: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Emuva! Okese1 switches into the Amapiano craze with latest banger

Emuva! Okese1 dives into the Amapiano craze with latest banger

6 days ago
2019 BET red carpet host, DJ Millzy joins YFM Accra as host of Party Pressure

2019 BET red carpet host, DJ Millzy joins YFM Accra as host of Party Pressure

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker