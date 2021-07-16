Kweku Frimpong to the world! Black Sheriff inserts another hit; Second Sermon

Viral sensation, Black Sheriff has proved his mettle with an update to his First Sermon hit single and he calls this one Second Sermon.

Barely a month ago, promising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif served the music community with beautifully crafted record captioned; “First Sermon“

The viral hit song, “First Sermon” released in May 2021 has amassed over 2 million views on streaming platform Audiomack. “First Sermon” was pulled off his yet to be released project “Road To The Tape” extended play.

After much anticipation, the trending talented Ghanaian Black Sherif drops the continuation of his first sermon tagged; “Second Sermon”. This new output happens to be his first release of the month, July.

“Second Sermon” was produced by Stallion. The record owes mixing and mastering credit to renowned Ghanaian sound engineer and record producer, Samsney.

“Second Sermon” is a great piece of music you will want to add to your playlist and play endlessly.

Visuals feature the next generation of hitmakers, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick & Malcolm Nuna.

