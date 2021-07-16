Expect a love song from Minister OJ and Kwabena Kwabena soon!

Minister OJ in a recent interview has revealed that he has a song with popular Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena but he had to take it off his “Maye Se Mo Pen” album.

Speaking with Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM, OJ revealed that he has recorded a love wong with Kwabena Kwabena which is one of his favorite collaborations.

He said that he had wanted to release the song some time ago when he was about dropping his “Maye Se Mo Pen” album but for some reason, he had to take it off.

He further revealed that the songs on his album were too much, thus his decision to take the song from the album and release it separately.

However, Minister OJ revealed that he sees nothing wrong with gospel musicians collaborating with secular musicians because they are all gifted by the same God.

