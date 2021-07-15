Money! Queen Ayorkor inserts visuals for debut single of the year
West Jam Entertainment vocal talent, Queen Ayorkor, has released yet another colorful and breathtaking visual of her 2020 smash hit, “MONEY”.
The clip — Davies Bassey— matches the big bass, sugar-rush feel of the tune as the Ghanaian musician is captured in a myriad of locations, from indoors to outdoors, set in South Africa trading lyrics of the FoxBeatz produced single.
This video presented a new sound and musical style for the Ghanaian singer. Here, Queen Ayorkor issues candid commentary on money and relationsip but the highlight of the song is the music itself — a smooth Hip Hop with a fusion of R&B style ballad executed perfectly by the West Jam vocalist.
“Money” visuals serve as a follow up to her previously heard single “Bestie” featuring the afrobeat badman Kelvynboy. The single has had series of new chart entries since it debuted.
Queen Ayorkor is multi-talented Ghanaian musician. So far, she’s only got a handful of songs out, but her effortlessly catchy debut single “Saa Side No” featuring award-winning singer, Bisa Kdei has amassed an impressive number of streams across the major digital stores, and her follow-up “Bestie” proves that it wasn’t it a fluke.
Queen Ayorkor’s style is open and spacious, with minimalist production giving room for her subtly soulful voice to remain front-and-center at all times. Her approach to songwriting is timeless, but the final product is clean and modern.
In a conversation with Gerrard-Israel, Queen Ayorkor said she’s eager to shed her unique composition with consumers, and there’s no doubt that this year those who still have her in a box will change their tune.
The songwriting is there, and She is already evolving into a universally appealing artist not be to grouped in with a niche new wave.
