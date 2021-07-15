I only release when God gives me a message, ‘Meduru’ is to encourage people – Minister OJ on upcoming single

Ace award winning Artiste and Legendary Gospel Musician Minister OJ is set to release a single dubbed: Meduru on the 23rd of July 2021.

His last release was in 2016 – Nnipa Hia Mmoa and After a long 5-year break, Minister OJ is back with another beautiful motivational message.

“I don’t just release songs. I come out when God gives me a message. It is the season to encourage and motivate people.

The message of my song is simple: God has put in you the ability to achieve anything you want to achieve in this life no matter where you are.”

He made this statement to host of Akwasi Aboagye in an interview at Peace FM.

Meduru (Audio &Video) goes live in all online digital stores on 23rd July 2021!

Minister OJ is Back! The Legend is Back!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!