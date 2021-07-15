Top Stories

I only release when God gives me a message, ‘Meduru’ is to encourage people – Minister OJ on upcoming single

He releases once in a while, but when he does, you know it's an impactful hit!!!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago

Ace award winning Artiste and Legendary Gospel Musician Minister OJ is set to release a single dubbed: Meduru on the 23rd of July 2021.

His last release was in 2016 – Nnipa Hia Mmoa and After a long 5-year break, Minister OJ is back with another beautiful motivational message.

“I don’t just release songs. I come out when God gives me a message. It is the season to encourage and motivate people.

The message of my song is simple: God has put in you the ability to achieve anything you want to achieve in this life no matter where you are.”

He made this statement to host of Akwasi Aboagye in an interview at Peace FM.

Meduru (Audio &Video) goes live in all online digital stores on 23rd July 2021!

Minister OJ is Back! The Legend is Back!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Emuva! Okese1 switches into the Amapiano craze with latest banger

Emuva! Okese1 dives into the Amapiano craze with latest banger

5 days ago
2019 BET red carpet host, DJ Millzy joins YFM Accra as host of Party Pressure

2019 BET red carpet host, DJ Millzy joins YFM Accra as host of Party Pressure

5 days ago
Jubylant: Ghana's new "Melody god" dominating the Afrobeat scene

Jubylant: Ghana’s new “Melody god” dominating the Afrobeat scene

1 week ago
Raz & Afla say it’s time ‘We Go Dance’

Raz & Afla say it’s time ‘We Go Dance’

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker