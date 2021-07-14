Petrah readies 4-track ‘Petralogy’ mixtape featuring Shatta Wale & Jamaica’s I-Octane

Ghanaian female songstress and Manner Records signee Petrah shares new charming images of herself as she is about to serve music lovers with a 4-track mixtape dubbed “Petralogy”.

The ‘badder’ ‘hitmaker in a post on her social media pages announced her mixtape project ‘Petralogy’ which basically means the study of Petrah.

Petrah took a little time off the music scene to invest time and energy in her 4-track mixtape and is ready to give us a masterpiece.

The mixtape features multiple Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., well known as Shatta Wale, and Jamaican reggae dancehall recording artist Byiome Muir known popularly as I-Octane.

The 4-track mixtape production credits go to Tom Beatz and Timmy.





