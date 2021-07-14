Petrah readies 4-track ‘Petralogy’ mixtape featuring Shatta Wale & Jamaica’s I-Octane

Top Stories

Ghanaian female songstress and Manner Records signee Petrah shares new charming images of herself as she is about to serve music lovers with a 4-track mixtape dubbed “Petralogy”.

The ‘badder’ ‘hitmaker in a post on her social media pages announced her mixtape project ‘Petralogy’ which basically means the study of Petrah. 

Petrah took a little time off the music scene to invest time and energy in her 4-track mixtape and is ready to give us a masterpiece. 

The mixtape features multiple Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., well known as Shatta Wale, and Jamaican reggae dancehall recording artist Byiome Muir known popularly as I-Octane.

The 4-track mixtape production credits go to Tom Beatz and Timmy.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

