Top Stories

NewBoy Star teams up with Sista Afia on Fameko

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 41 mins ago
NewBoy Star teams up with Sista Afia on Fameko
NewBoy Star teams up with Sista Afia on Fameko. Photo Credit: NewStar Boy

New artist, NewBoy Star has plunged into the music industry with his latest single dubbed Fameko; a perfectly synchronized masterpiece.

The new song, produced by Willis Beatz, which features Sista Afia with her lovely vocals is an exciting party that would keep your feet wobbling.

This melodious song comes along with an entertaining video that captures some thrilling and iconic images as well as some beautiful cinematography.

Available on all digital streaming platformshttps://fanlink.to/newboystarfamek

Fameko is a soothing Afrobeats tune that would sound fascinating to music lovers considering its unique lyrical vibes.

NewBoy Star looks like a very good music prospect and has been touted by many to make a breakthrough in the music industry soon.

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 41 mins ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Alright by King Promise feat. Shatta Wale

2020 Week 51: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

20th December 2020
Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene

2020 Week 49: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6th December 2020
Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene

2020 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

29th November 2020
Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene

2020 Week 47: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

22nd November 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker