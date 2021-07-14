NewBoy Star teams up with Sista Afia on Fameko

New artist, NewBoy Star has plunged into the music industry with his latest single dubbed Fameko; a perfectly synchronized masterpiece.

The new song, produced by Willis Beatz, which features Sista Afia with her lovely vocals is an exciting party that would keep your feet wobbling.

This melodious song comes along with an entertaining video that captures some thrilling and iconic images as well as some beautiful cinematography.

Available on all digital streaming platforms – https://fanlink.to/newboystarfamek

Fameko is a soothing Afrobeats tune that would sound fascinating to music lovers considering its unique lyrical vibes.

NewBoy Star looks like a very good music prospect and has been touted by many to make a breakthrough in the music industry soon.