MOGmusic depicts true Christianity in heartfelt message to Moesha!

2-time Vodafone Ghana Music Award Male Vocalist of the Year, MOGmusic has together with netizens, issued some words of comfort to the now repented Maurencia Boduong (Formely Moesha Boduong).

Amidst the doubts, trolls, and so on, the gospel singer has reached out to the actress who is said to have attempted suicide in a video making rounds on the internet.



Moesha after she was rescued from death, spoke about her past life whilst preaching the gospel to some eyewitnesses who surrounded her.

Scores of Ghanaians who have chanced upon the video have since suggested that the actress is battling depression.



Some are also of the view that her ‘newly found Christian life ‘is just a façade.



The likes of Mzbel, Cwesi Oteng, and other celebrities have also stated that what Moesha currently needs is proper health and spiritual care.

But reacting to Moesha’s suicide video MoG said:



“My prayer goes out for you Moesha. May the LORD sustain you and keep you and your family. We are winning this battle together. Christ and well-meaning Christians are behind you,”

This comes just before the announcement of his Joe Mettle assisted new single that he is yet to release dubbed, Yesu.

