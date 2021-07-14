Jay Baba convenes Possigee, others for upcoming “Bazazzagi” album listening session – Photos

US-based Ghanaian Highlife/Afrobeat artiste, Jay Baba, on Sunday, 11th July, 2021 held a standard private listening session for upcoming album; Bazazzagi.

The “African Girls” hitmaker arrived in Ghana over the weekend after his long stay in the USA where he pursues his music career.

The Album Listening session was held at Samrit Hotel in Cape Coast which saw in attendance renowned music industry players and media personalities in Ghana.

The event was graced by renowned sound engineer, beat maker and music mixer Possigee, Nyiraba Kojo, Prezdoe Beatz, Candyman Lucas Mensah, MUSIGA chairperson; Nana Ekua Apeatsewah II (Queen 1),

Others present were Ekow Simpson, King Pee, Spio Jungo, Manki Kay, Raza Swagger, DJ Repentance, Dr Spice, DJ Saki, Hon. Bawa, DJ Qweku and bloggers and promoters like Sintim, Anero Denkey, Lewis Dadas among great personalities in the creative art industry here in Central Region.

The “twelve track Bazazzagi album” features renowned Ghanaian male vocalists such as Yaa Pono, Maccasio, Boggy Wenzday, Queen Eshun, Jaypro Lytha, and Teeswag.

Sound engineers, beat makers and music producers who worked on the album include; Prezdoe Beatz, and Possigee.

The much anticipated Album is scheduled to be released officially on Saturday, 17th July, 2021 on all digital music outlets.

Jay Baba is a unique highlife/Afrobeat musician who fuses Hausa, Fanti and English to compose authentic worth listening music.

His forthcoming album is a great masterpiece which worth paying more attention to.

Below are some exclusive photos from the Album Listening held at Samrit Hotel, Cape Coast.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!