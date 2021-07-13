Feli Nuna gets ‘Off Da Ground’ with Fuse ODG’s label after hiatus

Top Stories

She's set to release a new single, Wanted, under her new label this Friday!

Coming out from her hiatus, renowned crooner Feli Nuna, also known as Daavi Diva, has announced her signing onto Fuse ODG’s record label ‘Off Da Ground’.

The ‘Afro Magic’ composer is all set to release her first single under the imprint. According to the talented female artiste, she is about to take the world on the ‘Off Da Ground’ record label.

She made the announcement via her official Twitter handle where she wrote “Yess!! Welcome the first lady of OFF DA GROUND RECORDS. We are about to take the world by its horns and ride it to the stars!

Thrilled to be a part of the ODG family! Grateful for this next stage in my career. NEW MUSIC OUT SOON!! Stay tuned. Edzoleme! #WANTEDNOW”

The record boss, Fuse ODG, reacting to the signing also posted: “Ghana is blessed with a lot of amazing female talents who need to be amplified and one of such is Feli Nuna. 

Feli Nuna is extremely talented and with the best resources, network at hand at Off Da Ground, we are ready to take her to the heights she deserves.”

Born Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, she signed her first record deal in 2012 as ‘Felly’ with Lynx Entertainment and released her official debut single ‘Ghana Girl Swag’. She rebranded as Feli Nuna after joining Beehyve Entertainment in 2015.

Feli Nuna has performed on major stages including; Ghana Music Awards Nominees Concert, 4Syte Music Video Awards, Yaws Fashion Show, Asia-Africa Youth Festival. She has also performed at the Coke Studio Africa.

