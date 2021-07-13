Top Stories

Amaarae blesses Nigerian artist BOJ with a verse

Amaarae blesses Nigerian artist BOJ with a verse. Photo Credit: @amaarae/Instagram

Singer Amaarae has added her infectious and distinct style to rising Nigerian artist BOJ’s new song ‘Money & Laughter’.

Over a beat concocted of smooth R&B and infectious Afropop, BOJ delivers sultry tones with a laidback demeanour before being met by the angelic vocals of Ghanaian singer-songwriter-producer Amaarae and Nigerian rapper Zamir.

The highly stylized video, shot in Ghana and directed by Prince Dovlo provides the perfect visual accompaniment, with the three artists coming together, bathed in golden light, sharp threads, and copious amounts of cash.

Amaarae keeps on raising high the flag of Ghana as in recent times she clocked a spot on the elegant screens of Times Square in New York and was announced as the “BET Amplified International” artiste for the month of February 2021.

BOJ, born in England and raised between the UK and Nigeria, Alté has come to sum up his far-flung influences and has been the platform on which he has been able to draw together artists from around the diaspora.

With Alté first coined in the early 2010s, and two albums under his name already, 2014’s debut BOTM and Magic, BOJ continues to push the underground sound of Lagos with club banger, ‘Abracadabra’ ft. Davido and Wizkid dropping in 2020 and ‘Emotions’ in April. Watch this space for more from BOJ.

