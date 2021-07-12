Top Stories

Kakra Jay calls for God’s blessings on new single and video; Hyira Me

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Kakra Jay calls for God’s blessings on new single and video; Hyira Me
Kakra Jay calls for God’s blessings on new single and video; Hyira Me Photo Credit: Kakra Jay

After his previous single ‘Sexual Healing’, Kakra Jay takes fans to church on his latest Jay Sounds-produced record ‘Hyira Me’ (Bless Me) featuring J Bixil.

This comes right in time to commemorate the act’s new trophy of  ‘‘Promising Highlife Artist of the Year’’ at the just ended Ghana Innovation Awards 2021. Listen/stream here:

Opening up in a sweet tone that calls on God’s abundant blessings to shower down, Kakra Jay plays on the very familiar theme in his own unique way, put in full effect by his vocals, lyrics and a feature from J Bixil.

In their charming voices, the two output an energy that’s in perfect sync with the production at hand, citing the many aspects of their lives that crave for God’s divine favor.

IMG 880.jpg

Kakra Jay’s’ Hyira Me’ comes with an accompanying video which shows the star and J Bixil decked in white attire, as the former steps into a church, walking towards its altar up ahead. 

IMG 889.jpg
IMG 888.jpg

Instagram: kakrajaysongs
Twitter: @kakrajaysongs
Facebook: Kakra Jay Songs

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker