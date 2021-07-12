Kakra Jay calls for God’s blessings on new single and video; Hyira Me

After his previous single ‘Sexual Healing’, Kakra Jay takes fans to church on his latest Jay Sounds-produced record ‘Hyira Me’ (Bless Me) featuring J Bixil.

This comes right in time to commemorate the act’s new trophy of ‘‘Promising Highlife Artist of the Year’’ at the just ended Ghana Innovation Awards 2021. Listen/stream here:

Opening up in a sweet tone that calls on God’s abundant blessings to shower down, Kakra Jay plays on the very familiar theme in his own unique way, put in full effect by his vocals, lyrics and a feature from J Bixil.

In their charming voices, the two output an energy that’s in perfect sync with the production at hand, citing the many aspects of their lives that crave for God’s divine favor.

Kakra Jay’s’ Hyira Me’ comes with an accompanying video which shows the star and J Bixil decked in white attire, as the former steps into a church, walking towards its altar up ahead.

Instagram: kakrajaysongs

Twitter: @kakrajaysongs

Facebook: Kakra Jay Songs

