Gyakie lits up Zanzibar, Tanzania as fans sing ‘Forever’ word for word!

She ruled the stage alongside Ladipoe, Focalistic, and Blaq Diamond.

Fast becoming one of Ghana’s promising female music exports, Jackeline Acheampong, well known as Gyakie performed at the Aloha #WEKNOWHOWTOSUMMER concert held in Tanzania.

It would be vividly recalled that Gyakie revealed that she will not be performing at the Ghana Party In The Park in London. She revealed that she will be performing in Tanzania, thus might not be available to perform at the event scheduled for 24th July 2021.

Taking to her Twitter, Gyakie wrote; I was looking forward to entertaining my fans in the UK at this year’s Ghana party in the park but unfortunately, I wouldn’t be able to. However, let’s stay connected for New Music

Well, Gyakie managed to garner some fans in Tanzania after she gave an electrifying performance on stage along with other stars like Lapidoe, Focalistic, and Blaq Diamond.

A video, she shared on her page captured the moment the songstress was set to perform her most popular song “FOREVER”.

Taking to her social media, Gyakie expressed her gratitude to the people of Tanzania for the warm welcome and the love they showed her during her performance. She also revealed her intention to do this again when the time is right.

