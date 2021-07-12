D-Black engages Castro’s lookalike dad in a tête-à-tête while on visit to Takoradi

Black Avenue Muzik head honcho, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, well known as D Black has been spotted in a viral video hanging out with the father of his late friend, Theophilus Tagoe, popularly known as Castro.

Before the sudden disappearance of Castro which many believe is dead, D Black used to be one of his closest friends in the music industry.

They both recorded a couple of hit songs together which they had more coming on the way until the sudden disappearance of the musician.

On the 6th of July 2014, Castro was reported to have drowned at the Ada Estuary while jet skiing with his alleged girlfriend named Janet Bandu. The authorities and families of both individuals tried their best to locate the body of the two but all efforts proved futile.

Castro was recently declared dead by the government according to the constitution of the land. Well, many opposed the government’s decision to declare the singer dead as many believe that he will one day return to the scene.

His father, Mr. Tagoe is of the strong belief that his son will return as he trashes claims that he is no more.

In a recent post made by D Black, the father of the singer was seen hanging out with D Black in a restaurant following the declaration of the death of Castro.

In the caption, D Black revealed that he met the father of his friend in Takoradi and that has brought him so much joy since he had the chance to interact with him one on one.

He wrote; Went to Takoradi, found Castro’s Dad , I’m happy . Love All Round

