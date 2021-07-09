From vibing with Kings to bus drivers on the streets, all updates on Sarkodie’s Kumasi invasion!

Sarkodie has so far made news consistently following his visit to Kumasi ahead of his No Pressure album release that drops on the 30th of July.

He paid a courtesy call on Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace on then 8th of July. Photographs from the epic occasion shared on the rapper’s social media handles captured him grinning from ear to ear as he posed with Asantehene who was equally beaming.



Michael Owusu Addo, as the rapper is known in real life, was accompanied by members of his team, including his manager AngelTown and personal disc jockey, DJ Mensah.

Rapper Micheal Owusu Addo A.K.A Sarkodie pays a courtesy call on His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace. @sarkodie pic.twitter.com/SZNM3etK0t — Manhyia Palace (@ManhyiaPalace) July 8, 2021

Moreover, the rapper has shown love to a bus driver that had a Sarkodie sticker at the back of his car. WHen Sarkodie spotted the bus, he drove closer to the driver and waved at him.

The driver reacted happily and started shouting the praise of Sarkodie, the rapper reciprocated the kind gesture by dashing him with an undisclosed amount of money.

. @Sarkodie's reaction when he saw his picture at the back of this commercial driver's vehicle 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️🇬🇭🇬🇭 The Driver didn't see this coming 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4MXxGN3CTu — #GenerationalThinker #Blogger (@KobbyKyei_) July 9, 2021

Sarkodie just surprised this trotro drive! 😂❤️🔥 See the joy on his face. pic.twitter.com/mpyhHprvZj — KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) July 9, 2021

Sarkodie is expected to release his 7th studio album on July 30. The project, titled ‘No Pressure’, was scheduled for release on July 7 but was postponed.



Announcing the development on social media, Sarkodie said: “I know how excited you all are for my new album #NoPressure. That feeling inspired me every day in the studio to push myself and my songwriting to the limits.

Close view with the best rapper of all time @sarkodie ho y3 hwam as3 Paris 😍👏 pic.twitter.com/mOIIuw9urv — Beno S★rkCess 🤟🚀 (@BenopaOnyx1) July 8, 2021

“I’ve never been more determined to make an album that you’ll love deeply. To deliver the album that you all deserve, I need a little more time. There’s been a hold-up clearing some samples, that’s all. The new release date is 30th July 2021.”

