Dada Hafco reinforces stance on prioritizing Highlife on new song

Ghanaian Highlife musician Dada Hafco has reaffirmed his statement of the music industry pushing for one genre of music that is Highlife, following the release of his latest single; Obarima.

According to Dada Hafco, the music industry and the country, in general, has to push the agenda of championing one genre of music which will be the identity as Ghanaians or the identity of Ghanaian music.

Recall the singer has over the years been championing the effort of promoting the Highlife genre to be the identity of Ghanaian music as that’s the only genre that truly reflects the cultural sentiment of the Ghanaian people.

He said the music industry should be ready to promote the Highlife genre as the true identity of the Ghanaian music industry for the young ones coming into the music industry to adopt the trend and promote it as well.

Dada Hafco stated every country in the world’s music industry has a true identity that represents their culture and values as a country, and these countries are really going far and promoting their songs on the world music stage.

He added that the reason the Ghanaian music industry and the various artists in the country are not going far is that we have lost our identity as Ghanaians in the music space.

He said he will still fight to champion the course of promoting the Highlife genre as the true identity of the Ghanaian music industry.

Visuals for his latest Obarima single release was directed by Kenn Ayiah and it depicts the struggles that Men go through in life to raise a family.

