Lord Paper starts 2021 with a ‘Headache’ in latest visuals after VGMA snub

"Headache" is a single which digs deep into trivial issues that crash beautiful relationships.

Lord Paper starts 2021 with a 'Headache' in latest visuals after VGMA snub

Afro-pop and highlife musician Lord Paper has released his first music video of the year, titled “Headache”. This comes after losing out at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The Auzy Media label frontman received one nomination (in the ‘Highlife Song of the Year’ category). However, he bitterly lost to KiDi despite the magnificent impact of his 2020 song, “Asabone,” which features Bosom P-Yung.

He has since moved on and ready to bounce back into the award scheme with “Headache”.

“Headache” by Lord Paper is a slow-tempo afrobeats single which digs deep into trivia and petty issues that crash beautiful relationships.

Cheating, lack of trust and faith in partners, listening to naysayers and gossips and other trivia issues can cause headaches in relations.

The Gomezbeatz-produced banger is accompanied by a classic, colourful visual directed by Oskhari.

