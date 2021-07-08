Estelle Safowaa readies for debut single of the year; Mekamafo

Australia-based fast rising Ghanaian minstrel, Estelle Safowaa, is scheduled to bless the world with her latest single, Mekamafo.

Translated to mean an ‘Advocate’ or ‘Defence’, Mekamafo seeks to extol the amazing works of God in the life of a helpless soul that relies totally on Him.

Estelle is poised to release this soul-inspiring tune this July that is sure to spiral you into the innermost courts of the throne room as you engage God in prayer.

Produced by Ps Reindorf Owusu Bempah (Remnant Studios), co-produced by Francis Osei (Groove House Studios), mixed and mastered by Shaa, it’s your best bet in that midnight cry for help while praying or your go-to song that will accompany you through the daily hustle and tussle.

The eclectic songstress has previously served her teeming fans with edifying singles such as ‘Ma Ti Shock’ & ‘Favor’ and is set to flood the airwaves with more uplifting songs.









