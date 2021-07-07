Wendy Shay verified on Twitter; gives reason for her no-show at VGMA

Queen of Ghana Music and the bright ‘Shayning Star’, Wendy Shay has trended on the Ghanaian Twitter space after attaining verification & has commented on her no show during the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The talented musician just got her verification badge and this is the reason why she is trending on the platform.

Reacting to her verification, she wrote; “Thank you @Twitter for the verification”

Thank you @Twitter for the verification — Wendy Shay (@wendyshaygh) July 6, 2021

Furthermore, 2 weeks after the 2021 VGMA show was held, Wendy Shay has expressed mixed feelings of disappointment and indifference about not winning an award.

In an interview on Zylofon FM, Wendy said she was not hopeful of winning the ‘Afrobeats Song of the Year’ category she was nominated because she is not a favourite of industry stakeholders.

The RuffTown Records artiste was nominated for her ‘All for You’ hit song alongside El, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Dope Nation, and KiDi.

KiDi won the award on the night with his song ‘Say Cheese’.

However, reacting to the development, Wendy Shay said, “Award schemes in Ghana are like NPP & NDC. There are two types of artistes in Ghana; the industry artistes and artistes in the industry.

The first set is those who have friends in the industry and they pamper them even when they are not exactly good. For Wendy Shay, she is an artiste in the industry, so I didn’t even expect anything.”

It is for this same reason that the ShayGang president said she did not encourage her fans to vote; because she believed it will amount to a waste of their hard-earned money.

When asked by the host if her previous award was by virtue of her affiliation with some stakeholders, Wendy responded in the negative.

Wendy Shay with her awards won since her entry into the music industry. [Picture shared on April 6,2020] (Credit: Instagram – @wendyshayofficial)

She explained that at the time, everyone knew she had released “bangers” and she did deserve the ‘New Artiste of the Year’ award.

