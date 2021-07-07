No Time: Kay 9ice releases first song for 2021

High-flying artiste, Kay 9ice has finally released the much anticipated audio and visual for his first 2021 single; ‘No Time‘ single.

The audio which was released today is receiving massive airplay and good responses from fans and music lovers.

Audio: https://ditto.fm/no-time-kay-9ice

Kay 9ice who was inspired by his journey in life decided to share it in a form of a song with his followers and has also unleashed a brand video to go along with the audio.

The video was directed by Patogenic Films and the song produced by MadBeatz.

