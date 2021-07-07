My brand name symbolizes positive vibes – Skannah

Amapiano and Afrobeats craftsman, Skannah made a few disclosures on happy fm with legendary Doctar Cann about being centered around positive vibes from his brand name, Skannah.

Skannah started his radio tour to promote his new single, ‘Kilode’ which was released on Friday, July 2nd and available on all music stores here:

The Nungua based act made some revelations about having confidence in his management; (Liquid Zero Records) cos of the certainty they displayed in him.

Skannah has released three melodies on his label which are; ‘Pompoyeya’, ‘Ginger Me’ and ‘Kilode’. He is rest assured of breaking barriers with his songs.

‘Kilode’ is an immaculate record right from start to finish and has a very high replay value, arguably with a rating of 10/10. Dive right into it and you will be a believer.

To know more, connect with the artist here:

Facebook: Skannah Dedonflake

Instagram: @IamSkannah

Twitter: @Skannah_

