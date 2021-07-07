Banger Alert! Fameye & Gyakie spotted with Wizkid in the studio!

Two of Ghana’s burgeoning names unto the global stage, Fameye & Gyakie have been spotted vibing with Wizkid in the studio.

We might be expecting a new collaboration from Wizkid and Ghanaian singers, Gyakie and Fameye, going by a video posted by the Nigerian superstar recently.

The singer shared videos of their session via his Instagram stories on Wednesday, the 7th of July 2021. Wizkid shared a video of himself with Gyakie in the studio as well as Fameye.

He also shared another video of a guitar player adding his touch to the song and tagged it his best part.

Wizkid and Gyakie have already linked up in Ghana along with King Promise as recently as April and there are photos and a video of that encounter.

Gyakie and Fameye are two of the biggest rising stars out of Ghana right now. Fameye recently won the Best New Artist of the Year at the 2021 VGMAs.

Fameye catching vibes with Wizkid and after heads to the studio for a record. pic.twitter.com/kaQj7Krw5U — SIKAOFFICIAL🦉 (@Sikaofficial1) July 7, 2021

He is also the winner of the MTN Hitmaker Talent show’s fourth season. Gyakie’s ‘Seed’ EP brought her superstar status, not just in Ghana but the whole continent especially with her hit single, ‘Forever’. The song was so big she collaborated on a remix with Nigeria’s Omah Lay.

Spent the whole night in the Studio with @wizkidayo cooking 🎵. From dream to Reality. 🙏

Thank you Mr.President @Paedeezy for your free lectures.



We made magic. #Praise — Saint Peter (@fameyeworldwide) July 7, 2021

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!