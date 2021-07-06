Abiana locks horns with love in new single; Me and You

Top Stories

Barely a month after her big win at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Abiana is here to engrave her name as the best female vocalist not just for this year, but years to come with her new single; Me and You.

Adorned in the classic, timeless and indigenous genre of Highlife, Me and You will daze and dazzle you into the woes and extremes of love and relationships.

Under the auspices of the +233 Records, Abiana stamps her mastery over live performance through the obvious live recording of this single.

Abiana is signed to the +233records label with 3 singles, ‘Adunlei’ in October 2020, ‘Amen’ in December 2020, and ‘Bo Nɔŋŋ Ni’ released in March 2021 to her credit.

At the just ended 4syte Music Video Awards 2021, Abiana won Best Photography Video for Adun Lei beating 11 others.

