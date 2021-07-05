Wendy Shay lines up top players of the new school for a ‘Champions League’

Award winning singer and RuffTown Records signee, Wendy Shay comes through with visuals for a star-studded record captioned; “Champions League”.

The song was taken off her latest album; “Shayning Star”. “Champons League” features Fameye, Kelvyn Boy, Kofi Mole & Quamina MP.

This latest album; “Shayning Star” happens to be the second studio album of the award winning songstress. The body of work came with a total of 10 dope tracks.

The self-acclaimed queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay dropped the full project after teasing fans and music consumers with “Decision” featuring award winning rapper, Medikal and produced by MOG Beatz.

Directed by KP Selorm, visuals for Champions league is rich in creative concepts and sets that articulate the song and represents each featured act in an outstanding manner.

Officially called Wendy Addo, Wendy Shay is a trained nurse by profession. She was introduced to music by Rufftown Records Manager Bullet and later signed unto the label in 2018 after the untimely death of ‘Sponsor’ hit-maker, Ebony Reigns.

Wendy Shay is known for songs like Kut It, H.I.T, All For You, Ghana Boys, Emergency, ODO, Astalavista, Enough Is Enough, Bedroom Commando, Shay On You, just to mention a few.

