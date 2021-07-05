Top Stories

T-Ben taps Mr. Drew for new banger; Sumo Mi

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 53 mins ago
T-Ben taps Mr. Drew for new banger; Sumo Mi
T-Ben taps Mr. Drew for new banger; Sumo Mi Photo Credit: T-Ben

Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeats singer T-Ben Miller and Ghana’s favourite live performer of the moment, Mr. Drew have released a new project titled; SUMO MI.

The song T-Bens first for 2021 is accompanied by a video and is available on all major sales and streaming platforms across the globe.

According to T-Ben Miller, the song shares the story of an everyday happening which needs to be highlighted. On the Choice of Mr. Drew as a collaborator, he said no other act could have better delivered.

The video was shot by Slingshot; the video compliments the song and sound and tells a great love story. The singer is expected to follow the releases almost immediately with two others in quick succession.  The new song will be released across all digital globally.

T-Ben is quick becoming a household name after the release of his maiden EP – MAN LIKE NKRUMAH which has songs like Geng, Never Underrate and Come online which featured Medikal. 

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 53 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Mood by Mr Drew

Video Premiere: Mood by Mr. Drew

14th April 2021
Let's Worship! Abbeam Danso drags Mr. Drew, Fameye, Krymi, others to church!

Let’s Worship! Abbeam Danso drags Mr. Drew, Fameye, Krymi, others to church!

16th March 2021
4 MiPROMO Media artistes in trends on YouTube this week as Mr Drew's 'This Year' clocks 1M views

5 MiPROMO Media artistes in trends on YouTube this week as Mr Drew’s ‘This Year’ clocks 1 Million views

24th February 2021
Ghetto Love by Jah Knows feat. Mr Drew

Video: Ghetto Love by Jah Knows feat. Mr. Drew

28th January 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker