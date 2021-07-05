T-Ben taps Mr. Drew for new banger; Sumo Mi

Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeats singer T-Ben Miller and Ghana’s favourite live performer of the moment, Mr. Drew have released a new project titled; SUMO MI.

The song T-Bens first for 2021 is accompanied by a video and is available on all major sales and streaming platforms across the globe.

According to T-Ben Miller, the song shares the story of an everyday happening which needs to be highlighted. On the Choice of Mr. Drew as a collaborator, he said no other act could have better delivered.

The video was shot by Slingshot; the video compliments the song and sound and tells a great love story. The singer is expected to follow the releases almost immediately with two others in quick succession. The new song will be released across all digital globally.

T-Ben is quick becoming a household name after the release of his maiden EP – MAN LIKE NKRUMAH which has songs like Geng, Never Underrate and Come online which featured Medikal.

