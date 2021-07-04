Top Stories

Empress Gifty raises the bar with high-budget exotic visuals for; Odi Yompo (You Are God)

It will surely bless your heart, Watch here now!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Empress Gifty raises the bar with high-budget exotic visuals for; Odi Yompo (You Are God)
Empress Gifty raises the bar with high-budget exotic visuals for; Odi Yompo (You Are God) Photo Credit: Empress Gifty /Twitter

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Empress Gifty has today released beautiful visuals for her ‘Odi Yompo’ (You Are God) single featuring South African singer, Zaza Mokhethi.

The video was shot in South Africa and it brings out some breath taking scenes from that side of Africa.

The song, “Odi Yompo” an Efutu language which means, You Are God. The audio has already been a blessing to listeners and now is the time to watch the visuals.

Empress Gifty revealed during a radio interview about how the song saved a lady’s marriage from hitting the rocks. The video was directed by Steve Gyamfi and shot at serene environments all the way in South Africa!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Grammy certified Stonebwoy shortlisted as Recording Academy member!

Grammy certified Stonebwoy shortlisted as Recording Academy member!

5 days ago
Kofi Kinaata earns bragging rights over Kojo Antwi as the most awarded in the VGMA Songwriter category

Kofi Kinaata earns bragging rights over Kojo Antwi as the most awarded in the VGMA Songwriter category

5 days ago
Photos: What went on at the VGMA 2021

Photos: What went on at the VGMA 2021

5 days ago
10 reasons why Yaw Tog has both haters and observers worried!

10 reasons why Yaw Tog has both haters and observers worried!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker