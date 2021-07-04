Empress Gifty raises the bar with high-budget exotic visuals for; Odi Yompo (You Are God)

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Empress Gifty has today released beautiful visuals for her ‘Odi Yompo’ (You Are God) single featuring South African singer, Zaza Mokhethi.

The video was shot in South Africa and it brings out some breath taking scenes from that side of Africa.

The song, “Odi Yompo” an Efutu language which means, You Are God. The audio has already been a blessing to listeners and now is the time to watch the visuals.

Empress Gifty revealed during a radio interview about how the song saved a lady’s marriage from hitting the rocks. The video was directed by Steve Gyamfi and shot at serene environments all the way in South Africa!

